Gujarat govt signs MoU with Taj group for hotel near Statue of Unity

Gandhinagar, Dec 27 (IANS) In another round of signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) in Gandhinagar, the state government inked a pact on Monday with the Taj group of hotels for the construction of a hotel at the Statue of Unity fame Kevadiya.



Industries and mining Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Rajeev Kumar Gupta inked the pact with the hotel conglomerate in the presence of Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi and the Minister of State (MoS), industries, Hrishikesh Patel.



Other major MoUs signed are for setting up a 70 MW hybrid renewable energy park, for specialty chemicals and radar parts manufacturing, insecticide formulation plant, defence thermal camera, defence accessories manufacturing and more in sectors like waste to energy, waste to oil, air pollution prevention, anti-bacterial patented equipment manufacturing and more.



During the last four weeks, 80 MoUs have been signed. A total of 16 MoUs were signed on Monday. As many as 95 MoUs have been signed till now in pre-Vibrant Summit.



--IANS

amc/sks/bg