Gujarat govt holds roadshow in B'luru for upcoming global summit

Bengaluru, 7 Dec (IANS) A team led by Jitubhai Vaghani, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, government of Gujarat, held a road show in Bengaluru on Tuesday as part of the forthcoming 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) to be held in January next year.



Addressing the dignitaries, the minister said the country has, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, registered remarkable socio-economic development and evolved into a dynamic nation with a strong standing across the world.



ASSOCHAM, the national partner for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, organised the roadshow in Bengaluru.



Vaghani cited the initiatives taken by the Centre that would have far-reaching impact on India's future, including the GatiShatki Master Plan, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, transparent and predictable tax system, reducing compliance burden, ease of doing business and ease of living, and Make in India, among others.



The VGGS was conceptualised in 2003 under the leadership of Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat then. Ever since, the summit has emerged as a global forum for business networking, knowledge-sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive socio-economic development, he said.



The minister said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit on January 10 in Gandhinagar. The theme of the 10th VGGS is ‘Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said.



The minister asserted that Gujarat is a policy-driven state. To create an enabling environment, the state government has launched policies and schemes incentivising investors for future growth, including the Industrial Policy 2020, Integrated Logistics & Logistics Park Policy, Electric Vehicle Policy, Solar Energy Policy, and Tourism and Textiles Policy.



He also said that Karnataka is home to leading IT firms and startups.



"Gujarat is also revamping its Startup Innovation Policy and IT and ITeS Policy to encourage and support the existing and forthcoming IT firms to expand their business in the state, which is home to leading startup mentorship institutes, including iHub, iCreate and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDI)," Vaghani said.



The minister further said that three cities in Gujarat -- Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara -- feature in India's Smart City Ranking.



Inviting the investors, Vaghani said that VGGS 2022 presents a unique business opportunity for them.



--IANS

mka/arm