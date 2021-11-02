Gujarat Cong in-charge's statement on migrants sparks row

Gandhinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) A statement of Raghu Sharma, Congress In-charge of Gujarat, that non Gujaratis are insecure and fearful, has triggered a political row in the state.



Reacting to the newly appointed Congress Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma's statement that non Gujaratis are insecure and fearful, the state BJP President C.R. Paatil said on Monday that through this statement, Sharma has insulted the entire state of Gujarat.



Raghu Sharma made the statement at a lecture commemorating the 146th Birth Anniversary of India's Iron man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and also 37th death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.



Raghu Sharma on Sunday said, "Those who came here to do business, they arrived here to provide industrial growth to Gujarat. I am talking about their mental state - there's lots of fear in them. Is democracy secure here ... Such an atmosphere is not there in any state. Then, why is it in Gujarat?"



Reacting to this, the Gujarat state BJP President claimed that Raghu Sharma had insulted the people of Gujarat. Mentioning about the industrial peace in Gujarat, Paatil said that the migrants are easily getting food and shelter here.



Paatil said, "Maybe he (Sharma) doesn't have the information, but the highest number of people from various states are residing in Gujarat across the country. They wish to arrive here due to the industrial peace. They get food and shelter easily here."



Demanding an apology, Paatil said that Sharma should tender an apology and take back his statement.



The Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani said that the Congress always plays divisive politics. He said, "The Congress at the central level should come out and express its stand on Sharma's statement."



--IANS

amc/skp/