Gujarat CM meets industry leaders ahead of Vibrant Gujarat summit

Gandhinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) In a curtain raiser event for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) -- scheduled to be held in January next year, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday met top business leaders in Delhi.



The three-day summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10, 2022. VGGS is being organised on the theme of "Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar India".



On Thursday, Patel met MD of Maruti Suzuki Kenichi Ayukawa, Avaada energy private limited chairman Vinit Mittal, PI Industries MD and vice chairman Mayank Singhal, JCB CEO Dipak Shetty, Urban company CEO Abhirajsinh Bhal, DCM Shri Ram Industries chairman and senior MD Ajay Sharma and OYO hotels and homes managers.



Kenichi Ayukawa of Maruti Suzuki spoke about the company's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Gandhinagar and company's investment of Rs 16,000 crore in Gujarat.



Avaada energy private limited chairman Vinit Mittal expressed interest to include Gujarat in company's plan to invest Rs 20,000 crore in non-conventional energy sector in the next 5 years.



OYO is associated with 750 hotels in Gujarat. PI Industry MD and vice chairman Mayank Singhal showed willingness to participate in the VGGIS 2022 and invest.



Patel invited everyone to the upcoming Summit and invest in Gujarat. He also said Gujarat has emerged as a thriving and vibrant economy in the last two decades under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.



"PM Modi came up with the unique thought of organising Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2003. In less than two decades, the Summit has become a global knowledge-sharing and networking platform," Patel said.



He also spoke about Dholera Special Investment Region, Dedicated Freight Corridor, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, GIFT City, Dream City, and other mega projects that are poised to take Gujarat's growth to the next level.



"Gujarat's reputation as a business-friendly state across national and international geographies is driven by our robust industrial infrastructure. Its proactive policymaking, including ease of doing business, has made it the most preferred business destination of India and the world alike," said Patel.



--IANS

amc/pgh