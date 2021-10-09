Guj Police searching for parents who abandoned 9-month-old child

Gandhinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) Gujarat Minister of State for home, Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday said that the Police has sent requests to other states regarding the whereabouts of a 8-9 month-old-child who was abandoned on Friday evening in Gandhinagar.



Since Friday night all the attempts to locate the parents of this child through the social media have not yielded any results so far.



"Today I visited the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital to have a look at the 8-9 months old baby, who has been named as 'Smit' by the police. The baby is healthy and is being taken care of by Municipal corporator Diptiben Patel as well as the hospital staff and the police. We have set up a number of teams to search the person who abandoned the child at the gates of Swaminarayan cattlepond in Gandhinagar on Friday at around 9 o'clock. I am personally monitoring the situation. We also request the public to share information if they have and utilise the social media platform to find the parents of the abandoned child," said Harsh Sanghavi at Gandhinagar Civil hospital.



"The Gandhinagar police has formed 7 teams to locate the whereabouts of this person and the parents of this child and now has also roped in the Ahmedabad Crime Branch to widen the search. Gujarat Police have also sent emails to other states for information on the parents. Now we are contacting the other state police on one-on-one basis, as we believe that the abandoned child might belong to other state," said an official of Gandhinagar Police.



The police is investigating the CCTV footage of the nearby areas and shops to locate this person who abandoned the child at the gate of Swaminarayan cattlepond on Friday night.



The Gandhinagar civil hospital has collected the DNA samples of the child and is into the process of sending them to other states. According to sources, it is learnt that the child will be shifted to the Child Protection Home in Odhav in Ahmedabad.



