Growing a beard is not mandatory: Taliban

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that growing a beard is just a recommendation to people and that it is not mandatory, Khaama Press reported.



The Ministry in a Twitter post directed all the Taliban affiliates not to force people to grow beards and that it is a personal choice.



It comes after the ministry's provincial offices' directions over preventing trimming and shaving beards in some provinces aroused national and international reactions, the report said.



On the other hand, the ministry in its recent directions directed drivers not to seat two women in the front seat and totally avoid seating women who have not observed Islamic hijab.



The directions have also said that a woman cannot travel alone for more than 45 miles.



The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice that replaced the Ministry of Women Affairs is one of the strictest administrations of the Taliban that deals with the attitude and physical appearance of people.



