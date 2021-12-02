Ground water level in Telangana drops during November

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) Ground water levels in Telangana have dropped during November compared to October 2021.



According to the latest report by Ground Water Department, the drop in the state ranges from 0.29 meters to 2.36 meters.



Among 33 districts, the highest drop in ground water level was recorded in Nalgonda. Average depth to water level in this district was 6.53 meters during November compared to 4.17 meters in October, a Adrop of 2.36 meters.



Barring Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Medak, Wanaparthy, Sangareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, all districts recorded a fall in ground water level. Hyderabad recorded a drop of 1.21 meters.



The average groundwater levels in the state during November 2021 was 4.97 meters below ground level (m bgl) and it varies from 2.67 m bgl (Hanumakonda) to 8.30 m bgl (Sangareddy).



The department monitored water levels through 1115 Piezometers (monitoring stations) covering all mandals (blockds) from 33 districts.



According to the report, during the water year 2021-22 (up to November 30, 2021), the state received 31 per cent excess rainfall. The rainfall received by the state was 1,101 mm against 841 mm of normal rainfall and it ranges from 564 mm (Jogulamba Gadwal) to 1,488 mm (Sircilla).



The department said 16 districts received 20 per cent to 76 Aper cent excess rainfall and remaining seven districts received normal rainfall (-1 Aper cent to 14 per cent).



Water levels during November 2021 when compared with decadal average of November (2011-2020) levels, it is observed that, out of 594 mandals, rise is in the range of 0.06-13.62 m in 573 (96 Aper cent) mandals and fall in the range 0.01-3.64 m in 21 (4 Aper cent) mandals.



--IANS

ms/shb/