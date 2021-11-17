Great India Films to release actor Simbu's 'Maanaadu' in the US

Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) Great India Films is all set to release director Venkat Prabhu's upcoming action thriller 'Maanaadu', featuring actors Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, in the United States.



In a statement on Wednesday, Great India Films, the firm that distributed director S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' in over 1,000 screens, said Simbu-starrer 'Maanaadu' will be released in over 150 locations in the United States.



The firm also went on to point out that it was going to distribute the Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' in January 2022.



The company claimed that it had distributed over 15 movies in 2021 alone and that it was the first to screen a south Indian film in theaters in the US during the pandemic in 2021 after theatres were permitted to open up.



Apart from Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan, 'Maanaadu', which releases on November 25, also features S.J. Surya, S.A. Chandrasekhar, Y.G. Mahendran, Premgi Amaran, Karunakaran and Daniel Annie Pope among others.



The action thriller, which its makers claim has a touch of science and fiction in it has been produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions.



