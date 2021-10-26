Granite stones sent to Ayodhya from K'taka for construction of Ram temple

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) The first batch of five trucks carrying granite stones to be laid at the foundation of Ram temple has been dispatched from Karnataka's Sadahalli village and will reach Ayodhya in eight days.



Two feet long and four feet high, 10,000 such granite slabs will be transported to Ayodhya. The stones will be sent in a phased manner for nearly six months. The stones will be laid to strenghthen the foundation of the temple.



Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, BJP National Organising Secretary B.L. Santhosh and Bengaluru Development Authority Chairman, S.R. Vishwanath flagged off the trucks on Monday.



A special puja ceremony was also organised by Swami Vivekananda Jagriti Samithi before the dispatch of the granite stones.



The grand Ram Mandir will be thrown open to the public by 2023. The entire complex will be ready by 2025. As many as two lakh bricks collected by devotees by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will also be used in the construction of the temple. The foundation for the temple was laid by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Aug 5, 2020.



--IANS

mka/dpb