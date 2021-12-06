Govt to table Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill in LS today

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The government on Monday will table a Bill replacing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 in Lok Sabha.



The Lok Sabha is also likely to pass two Bills -- the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 -- introduced last week in the Lower House.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill further to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. She will also lay on the table an explanatory statement showing reasons for immediate legislation by promulgation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.



Lok Sabha is likely to pass the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced last week by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya



Another important Bill 'High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021' introduced last week by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is also likely to be passed in the Lok Sabha.



The Lok Sabha secretary general will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Dam Safety Bill, 2021, passed by the Upper House last week.



Sitharaman will also make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 26th report of the standing committee on finance on demands for grants (2021-22) pertaining to the department of revenue, Ministry of Finance.



Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 329th report of the standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports on demands for grants (2021-22) pertaining to the department of higher education, Ministry of Education.



Reports of standing committees on external affairs and industry will also be placed before the Lower House.



