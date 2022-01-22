Govt officer, village head found drunk in Bihar

Patna, Jan 22 (IANS) Government officials and public representatives of Bihar who have taken oath not to consume liquor in their entire life, are found in drunken state these days.



One incident has been reported in Arwal district when an official of Bihar agriculture department, traveling on the car, rammed a Paan vend at Jay Bigha village under Mehandia police station on Friday evening. The Paan vendor, who was inside the shop, was injured in this accident.



Following the accident, a large number of local vendors present at the spot, overpowered the alleged driver and handed him over to local police.



"The errant driver of the car is identified as Pintu Singh alias Om Singh, an agriculture officer in Buxar and a native of Arrah. He was driving the car in a drunken state. During breath analysis, we found 151 points which confirms that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident," said Amit Kumar, SHO of Mehandia police station.



Pintu was returning from Dhanbad to his native place Arrah via NH 139 connecting Aurangabad and Arwal.



The second incident took place in Katihar district when a newly elected Mukhiya (village head) was found in rash and negligent driving on Friday night.



He was on the way to his native village.



Rajiv Kumar Jha, the SHO of Pranpur police station said: "He was driving the vehicle at a very fast speed. The local villagers informed that a car was speeding on the road. We chased the vehicle and managed to stop them. During breath analysis, he was found in a drunken state."



Following the incident, we have booked him under relevant IPC sections of liquor prohibition act and arrested him," Jha said.



In Bihar, every government official and public representatives have taken oath on the direction of CM Nitish Kumar not to consume liquor in their entire life. The idea is to inspire others to give up drinking and make the law successful in Bihar.



