Govt makes six airbags compulsory in vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Centre on Friday approved the draft notification of General Safety Regulations (GSR), making minimum of six airbags compulsory in vehicles carrying up to eight passengers.



In a series of tweets, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said, "In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers, I have now approved a draft GSR notification to make a minimum of 6 airbags compulsory."



"The ministry already mandated the implementation of fitment of the driver airbag w.e.f. July 1, 2019 and front co-passenger airbag w.e.f. January 1, 2022," Gadkari said.



Gadkari said the move is aimed at minimising the impact of frontal and lateral collision to the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments.



"To minimise the impact of frontal and lateral collisions to the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments, it has been decided that 4 additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category, i.e., two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers. This is a crucial step to make motor vehicles in India safer than ever," Gadkari said.



The minister emphasised that this will ultimately ensure the safety of passengers across all segments, irrespective of the cost/variant of the vehicles.



