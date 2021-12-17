Govt likely to table National Anti-Doping Bill,2021 in LS today

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Centre on Friday is likely to table some important Bills in the Lok Sabha, including National Anti-Doping Bill,2021. Several private members' Bills will also be presented by the members.



Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will introduce a Bill to 'provide for the constitution of the National Anti-Doping Agency for regulating anti-doping activities in sports and to give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Convention against doping in sports, and compliance of such other obligations and commitments there under and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto'.



Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will introduce a Bill to amend the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table a Bill to amend the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980.



Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is to move that the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha in the Bill to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.



The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 5, 2019, and transmitted to the Rajya Sabha for its concurrence. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with amendments at its sitting held on December 8 and returned it to the Lok Sabha on December 14.



The Lok Sabha is also likely to hold further discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, Second Batch for 2021-22. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha started discussion on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, Second Batch for 2021-22.



After the Lower House approval of the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce The Appropriation (No.5) Bill,2021 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-2022.



Minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal is to make a statement regarding the Government Business for the remaining part of the session.



Biju Janata Dal's Anubhav Mohanty is to call the attention of the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on the subject 'Khelo India Scheme and sports infrastructure'.



