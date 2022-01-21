Govt keen to make Manipur India's sporting powerhouse: PM

Imphal, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Manipur deserves peace and freedom from closures and blockades, adding that the government is steadfast in its commitment to make the state Indias sporting powerhouse.



In his recorded speech on the occasion of the 50th Statehood Day celebrations on Friday, the Prime Minister said that the government is committed to make Manipur the sporting powerhouse of the country.



The sons and daughters of the state have brought many laurels to the country in the field of sports, and looking at their passion and potential, India's first sports university was established in Imphal, Modi said.



Modi also highlighted Manipur youth's success in the startup space, and underlined the government's commitment for the promotion of local handicrafts.



The Prime Minister stressed about Manipur's key role in the vision of making northeast the centre of "Act East Policy".



He said under the ‘double-engine' government, Manipur is getting long awaited facilities like railway connectivity, among others.



Connectivity projects worth thousands of crores of rupees are underway in the state, including the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway line, he said.



"With Imphal airport getting international status, connectivity of northeastern states with Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru has improved. Manipur will also benefit from India-Myanmar-Thailand tri-lateral highway and the upcoming natural gas pipeline in the region," Modi pointed out.



Congratulating the people of Manipur on the occasion of the 50th Statehood Day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the sacrifices and efforts of each and every person who contributed to this glorious journey.



He termed the resilience and unity of the Manipuri people in the face of ups and downs as their true strength.



Modi also reiterated his continued efforts to get first-hand account of expectations and aspirations of the people of the state which enabled him to get a better understanding of their feelings and expectations and find ways to tackle the problems they face.



He expressed happiness that Manipuri people could fulfil their greatest desire for peace.



The Prime Minister said that obstacles in the growth journey of the state have been removed and the next 25 years are the ‘Amrit Kaal' for Manipur's development.



Manipur along with two other northeastern states -- Tripura and Meghalaya -- on Friday celebrated their 50th Statehood Day through diverse events.



--IANS

sc/arm