Govt has provided market, opportunities to indigenous products: Naqvi

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that the government has not only protected the country's legacy of art and craftsmanship but also provided new energy and market along with opportunities to indigenous products.



The minister made this remark on the eve of the inauguration of the 35th edition of 'Hunar Haat' in the national capital. "Hunar Haat has proved a 'powerful perfect platform' of '3 Vs - Vishwakarma Virasat Ka Vikas'.



"The government has not only protected the country's legacy of art and craftsmanship, it has also provided new energy and market and opportunities to indigenous products," Naqvi said.



The minister further said that more than 7.5 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and self-employment opportunities through 'Hunar Haat' in the last about six years and more than 40 per cent of them are women artisans.



More than 700 artisans, craftsmen from over 30 states and union territories are participating in this 14-day 'Hunar Haat' being organised from December 23 to January 5.



Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi will inaugurate the 35th edition of Hunar Haat on December 23.



The ministry of minority affairs said that exquisite and elegant indigenous handmade products from more than 30 states and Union Territories' traditional dishes from different regions of the country are also available at this Hunar Haat.



Various cultural and musical programmes by renowned artists such as Pankaj Udhaas, Altaf Raja, Daler Mehndi, Suresh Wadekar, Sudesh Bhonsle, Kavita Krishnamurti, Amit Kumar, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi, Mohit Khanna, Jasvir Jassi, Priya Malik, Ahsan Qureshi, Rekha Raj and live performance of historic serial 'Mahabharat' by renowned actors Puneet Issar, Gufi Paintal and others; traditional circus are major attraction of the Hunar Haat in Delhi.



