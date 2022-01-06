Govt cancels Vibrant Gujarat Summit due to Covid

Gandhinagar, Jan 6 (IANS) Following huge surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Gujarat government on Thursday decided to cancel the biennial Investment event, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) which was to be held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12.



Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday announced that the state government has decided to cancel the 10th edition of the biennial event, the VGGS to be held in Gandhinagar from the January 10.



The Gujarat CM on Wednesday had a review meeting regarding the present situation of Covid-19 with the top officials. The meeting decided that since there was a significant rise in the number of cases not only in India but globally as well and in the wider interest of the public, the VGGS was to be cancelled for now.



Patel thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his constant guidance on the event, which was started by him in 2003, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. The earlier edition scheduled in January 2021 was too cancelled due to the global pandemic.



Patel also thanked all the global participants for support to the event.



Just in a span of ten days, the state has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases from around a hundred to now over three thousand. On Wednesday, Gujarat saw a blast in Corona infection cases rocketing to 3,350 cases taking its tally to 8,40,643 cases. Almost half of the positive cases were reported from the state's financial capital Ahmedabad -- 1,660.



Similar to Covid-19 cases, there was a surge in Omicron variant also as 50 cases of this variant were detected on Wednesday.



