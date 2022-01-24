Govt accords immense priority to empowering girl child: PM

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his government accords immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening Nari Shakti.



In a series of tweets on 'National Girl Child Day', the Prime Minister also said that it is an occasion to reiterate our commitment and further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child. He said, "National Girl Child Day is an occasion to reiterate our commitment and further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child. It is also a day to celebrate the exemplary accomplishments of the girl child in different fields."



"In every development initiative undertaken by our Government, we accord immense priority to empowering the girl child and strengthening our Nari Shakti. Our focus is on ensuring dignity as well as opportunities to the girl child," Prime Minister Modi added.



National Girl Child Day is observed in the country on January 24 every year with an objective to provide support and opportunities to the girls. It aims at promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of their education, health and nutrition and also to promote the girls position in the society.



Another objective of celebrating this day is to promote awareness about the inequalities that a girl child faces and educate people about girl's education.



