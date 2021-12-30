Governance framework in Bengal shred to pieces by Mamata: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday alleged that the governance framework in West Bengal has been shred to pieces by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



The remark came after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that Vice-Chancellors were appointed in 24 universities across the state without his approval.



West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya said that there isn't a single institution in the state which Banerjee hasn't wrecked.



"She (Banerjee) is temperamentally unfit to hold any public office," he said.



Quoting Dhankhar's tweet, Malviya said, "The governance framework in West Bengal has been shred to pieces by Mamata Banerjee. There isn't a single institution she hasn't wrecked. The task of rebuilding West Bengal from the ruins of her destruction would be an arduous one. She is temperamentally unfit to hold any public office."



Earlier in the day, Dhankhar had said that VCs in 24 universities were appointed without the approval of the Chancellor, the appointing authority, which is the Governor.



"These appointments carry no legal sanction and would be forced to take action unless soon recalled," the Governor said.



Dhankhar is the ex-officio Chancellor of the state-run universities.



Earlier this month, Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors of private universities did not attend a meeting called by the Governor.



"Education scenario @MamataOfficial worrisome as no Chancellor & VC of Pvt Univ turned up for meeting with Governor-Visitor. Shocking unionism," Dhankhar had tweeted.



