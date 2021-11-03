Gopal Mandal taunts Tej Pratap, Tejashwi on Bihar bypolls debacle

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal on Wednesday attacked the Lalu Prasad family after the Rashtriya Janata Dal lost the Bihar bypolls held on October 30.



Gopal Mandal said Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is not a leader.



"Tej Pratap Yadav is not a leader. He is recognised with vermilion and bindi who always give baseless statements. Don't take him seriously," Mandal said.



"Tejashwi Yadav's mental faculties are not in line with his age," Mandal claimed.



The JD(U) leader said: "Lalu Prasad had claimed that he would have a formula to demolish Nitish Kumar government if they would win bypolls. What Lalu said is impossible as we have the numbers."



"The Congress party has lost political ground in Bihar. It is better for leaders of the Bihar Congress to merge with the JD(U) and improve their future. The Congress party has no future in Bihar. The RJD's performance was disastrous in both Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly constituencies in the bypolls," Mandal said.



He added that the BJP is having its vote bank and is gaining political ground.



Gopal Mandal is known for his controversial statements and bizarre acts.



On September 2, he was seen roaming in an underwear inside the Patna-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani express.



However, Mandal in his defence said that he was wearing undergarments only as he had an upset stomach.



--IANS

