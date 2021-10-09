Google's Pixel Fold, Watch and some Nest speakers may arrive on Oct 19

San Francisco, Oct 9 (IANS) US-based search engine giant Google recently announced that it will be launching Pixel 6 series smartphones on October 19 and now a new report has claimed Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch as well as new Nest speakers may launch alongside the Pixel 6 series.



If not launched, Google could tease the device or at least give us a little bit of information regarding its development, reports GSMArena.



Google in 2019 disclosed its development on foldable smartphone prototypes and it will use an LTPO OLED display.



Meanwhile, the first Pixel-branded smartwatch may run on the new WearOS, which offers a merged experience of Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen OS.



Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will share the same main, ultrawide camera.



The devices will come with a 50MP Samsung GN1 main camera and a 12MP Sony IMX286 ultrawide camera. The Pro model will have a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto camera sensor with 4x zoom support, reports XDADevelopers.



For selfies, the vanilla Pixel 6 will have an 8MP sensor, whereas the Pro model will come with a 12mp Sony IMX663 sensor. The Pro model's front camera will offer two zoom levels: 0.7x and 1x.



The primary camera will likely support 4K video @ 60fps with a maximum zoom level at 7X. While recording at either 4K or FHD @ 60fps enabled zoom up to 20X.



