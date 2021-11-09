Google's 'Pet Portraits' feature to find art lookalikes for your pet

San Francisco, Nov 9 (IANS) Google has introduced a new feature called "Pet Portraits," an exciting new feature for its Arts and Culture app, that allows the ability to search through thousands of paintings to find a look-alike for your pet.



Pet Portraits is a way for your dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile, horse, or rabbit to discover their very own art doubles among tens of thousands of works from partner institutions around the world.



"Your animal companion could be matched with ancient Egyptian figurines, vibrant Mexican street art, serene Chinese watercolors, and more," Michelle Luo, Product Manager, Google Arts & Culture, said in a blogpost.



"Just open the rainbow camera tab in the free Google Arts & Culture app for Android and iOS to get started and find out if your pet's look-alikes are as fun as some of our favorite animal companions and their matches," Luo added.



The company said that when users take a photo in Pet Portraits, the trained computer vision algorithm recognises where their pet is, crops the image and puts them where they belong -- front and center.



Once that is done, a machine learning algorithm matches the pet's photo with over tens of thousands of artworks from the company's partners' collections to find the ones that look most similar.



Additionally, Pet Portraits invite users to tap on their result to learn about the stories and artists behind each artwork.



