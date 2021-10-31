Google working on second generation Tensor SoC

San Francisco, Oct 31 (IANS) Google recently launched Pixel 6 as well as 6 Pro handsets with Tensor mobile SoC and now a new report has claimed that the company is developing its second-gen Tensor SoC that would likely ship with the Pixel 7 series.



9To5Google recently spotted a reference to a new Pixel related codename, "Cloudripper" and the source believes this is a codename for the second-gen Google Tensor SoC, with the model number "GS201".



By comparison to the "GS101" found in the Pixel 6, this chip appears to be a full generation newer, suggesting that each year may see the model number increase by 100, the report added.



After announcing robust quarterly results during the earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the new Pixel 6 series and Google Tensor chipset lay a good foundation.



The new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro bring together the best of Google Artificial Intelligence (AI), software and hardware, with the most advanced and inclusive cameras the company has ever built, Pichai added.



The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display while the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will feature a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.



The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip that Google says has the most layers of security.



