Google to develop 'Privacy Sandbox' as per insights by UK watchdog

San Francisco, Nov 26 (IANS) Google on Friday said it will ensure that the changes it makes in Chrome will apply in the same way to Google's ad tech products as to any third party, amid the ongoing antitrust investigation by the UK's competition regulator into its "Privacy Sandbox".



The "Google Privacy Sandbox" (GPS) intends to replace the use of third-party cookies (TPCs) and other forms of cross-site tracking with alternative technologies for enabling targeted advertising (and the measurement of advertising).



In a blog post, the tech giant said that it is determined to ensure that the Privacy Sandbox is developed in a way that works for the entire ecosystem.



"These revisions underline our commitment to ensuring that the changes we make in Chrome will apply in the same way to Google's ad tech products as to any third party, and that the Privacy Sandbox APIs will be designed, developed and implemented with regulatory oversight and input from the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) and the ICO (Information Commissioner's Office)," Google elaborated.



The company said it also supports the objectives set out in the ICO's opinion on data protection and privacy expectations for online advertising proposals, "including the importance of supporting and developing privacy-safe advertising tools that protect people's privacy and prevent covert tracking".



Google said that it will not use first-party personal data to track users for targeting and measurement of ads shown on non-Google websites.



"Our commitments would also restrict the use of Chrome browsing history and Analytics data to do this on Google or non-Google websites," it added.



The Google statement comes at a time when the Big Tech is facing immense scrutiny around targeted online advertising, data privacy and spread of misinformation on their respective platforms.



--IANS

na/