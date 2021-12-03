Google Search adds new tools to help find doctors

San Francisco, Dec 3 (IANS) Tech giant Google is adding new tools to Search to make it easier to navigate the US healthcare system.



The company said that when searching for a specific provider, people can check which insurance networks that they might accept.



And if people are searching for a new provider overall, on mobile, they are now able to filter providers nearby who accept Medicare -- a health plan predominantly for people over the age of 65.



"We continue to expand the features and tools that doctors can use to communicate about the services they offer," the company said in a blogpost.



"After claiming their profile, health professionals can edit and update information about their hours, services and more," it added.



The company has added the option for healthcare professionals to let prospective patients know what languages are spoken at their office.



"We currently have over a dozen languages represented, including Spanish and American Sign Language," the company said.



Google mentioned that to help people get connected to the care they need, the company is conducting checks to ensure details of local doctors are up to date, and giving all healthcare providers the ability to update their information by claiming and updating their Google Business Profile.



"By providing timely and authoritative health information, plus relevant resources and tools on Google Search, we are always exploring ways to help people make more informed choices about their health," the company noted.



