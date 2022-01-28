Google Play rolls out 'Offers' tab to display deals on games, apps

San Francisco, Jan 28 (IANS) Google Play is introducing a new "Offers" tab in the app to help users discover deals in games and apps across travel, shopping, media and entertainment, fitness and more.



The rollout is underway and it will be available to more people in the US, India and Indonesia over the coming weeks, and more countries later in 2022.



"Sections like 'Offers for apps you might like' help you easily find deals that are relevant to you," David Winer, Product Manager, Google Play, said in a blogpost.



"We are partnering with developers of some of the top apps and games on Google Play to add new, fresh deals every day," he added.



Tech website TechCrunch noted that the tab will surface sales on games and in-game items, such as limited-time deals on magic orbs and tokens.



It will also display rewards and bundled offers where apps are offering things like free delivery, free rides and more rewards, the report said.



Other types of offers that will be featured include sales on movies and books that are available to rent or buy.



--IANS

