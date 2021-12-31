Google pauses Pixel 6 software update to address dropped calls

San Francisco, Dec 31 (IANS) Tech giant Google has said that it is pausing its December software update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to address reports of dropped calls.



According to ZDNet, updates will resume in late January with a fix for the connectivity problem as well as all the fixes and improvements planned for the December update.



The December update began rolling out on December 6, but the tech giant said some customers reported their calls were being dropped or disconnected.



The update was initially slated to include a range of fixes and improvements, including a fix for an issue causing the Google Assistant to unintentionally start a phone call in certain conditions.



Customers that already received the December software update and are still dealing with dropped calls, will have to use the Android Flash Tool and perform a factory reset to revert to the previous software version.



Google launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro back in October, introducing the first smartphone using the Google-designed Tensor chip.



In terms of optics, both phones have a 50MP sensor with f/1.85-inch aperture and 1/1.3-inch sensor size. Both phones also have a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 114-degres FOV. The Pixel 6 Pro gets a third 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 20X digital zoom.



