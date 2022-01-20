Google launches beta of Android games on Windows PCs

San Francisco, Jan 20 (IANS) Tech giant Google is reportedly launching a limited beta of its app to bring Android games to Windows PCs.



According to The Verge, Google Play Games will be available in beta in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, allowing Windows PC owners to play popular Android games like Mobile Legends, Summoners War, State of Survival and Three Kingdoms Tactics.



Players in these countries will be able to sign up to access the beta and access Google's standalone app on Windows PCs.



The tech giant is promising "seamless gameplay sessions between a phone, tablet, Chromebook and Windows PC", suggesting that you'll be able to easily resume games between multiple devices.



"Players can easily browse, download, and play their favourite mobile games on their PCs while taking advantage of larger screens with mouse and keyboard inputs," Arjun Dayal, group product manager for Google Play Games was quoted as saying.



"No more losing your progress or achievements when switching between devices; it just works with your Google Play Games profile," he added.



Google Play Games will also include Play Points that can be earned while playing Android games on PCs.



The company only announced its plans to bring Android games to PCs a month ago, but it's still not clear what technology the company is using to get Android games running on Windows PCs.



The Google Play Games app will be a native Windows app that will not involve game streaming, though and Google is opening up a developer site today that should start to provide more information for game developers.



