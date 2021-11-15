Google Cloud hires IBM CTO as India director, customer engineering

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Google Cloud on Monday said it has hired senior IBM executive Subram Natarajan as Director of Customer Engineering for its India operations.



Natarajan will work directly with Andrew Hobby, Director of Custom Engineering (APAC) based in Singapore.



"Natarajan will work closely with our leadership and work towards bringing Google Cloud's solutions to its customers, helping them succeed in their digital transformation journey," the company said in a statement.



He earlier led the technology team of IBM India as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for India.



Natarajan has more than 30 years of experience and has worked across various disciplines including product development, technical sales and business development.



Google Cloud has hired some key industry people in recent months in India, including former AWS veteran Bikram Singh Bedi as Managing Director, Google Cloud India.



The company also appointed Bhanumurthy Ballapuram as the Vice President for Customer Experience, JAPAC.



As digital transformation picks up speed amid the pandemic in India, Google this year launched its second Cloud region in the country -- in Delhi-NCR and close to the government quarters -- to further serve businesses of all sizes especially the public sector.



--IANS

na/