Google Camera 8.4 update brings some new features to older Pixel phones

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Google has started rolling out its Camera app version 8.4 to older Pixel phones, bringing camera features from Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.



The update includes a few new features, including a Timer light, a manual white balance toggle, and a manual exposure toggle, reports XDADevelopers.



The new version of the App has added a gear icon next to the "V" icon in the top drop-down menu.



For Google Pixel smartphones, a new version of the Google Camera app (8.4.200.406250151.12) has begun to release through the Play Store.



It is a gradual rollout, the availability may vary, meanwhile, you can sideload it through manual APK installation via third-party platforms.



Earlier, Camera app version 8.2 was rolled out on Pixel series phones bringing an improved experience for taking videos with a long-press of the shutter button.



This particular update was for Pixel 5, but owners of the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a.



In Google Camera 8.2.204, the user can start recording a video, leaving his hands free, with a few swipes on the screen.



