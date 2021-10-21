Google adds new Focus time feature in its Calendar

San Francisco, Oct 21 (IANS) Google has introduced a new Focus time entry in its Calendar to make scheduling dedicated work blocks easier.



Similar to the out of office event type, focus time has a different appearance on your calendar and includes the option to automatically decline conflicting events.



"With the changes to our working environments in the past year, having more chats and meetings make it more difficult for people to carve out time for their core individual work. With the new focus time feature, we hope to make it easier to create dedicated time for thinking and core work," the firm said in a statement.



The focus time entries have a small headphones icon calendar and can be given a different colour to help separate them.



In addition, there will be no admin control for this feature and it will be aOn' by default for end users.



It will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Nonprofits customers.



It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline and as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.



