Goods train derails in UP, no loss of life

Kanpur(UP), Oct 15 (IANS) Twenty-four empty wagons of a goods train derailed near Ambiyapur in Uttar Pradesh on the busy Delhi-Howrah rail route on Friday morning.



The derailment took place about 50 km from Kanpur and no loss of life has been reported.



However, train services on the route have been affected.



Chief PRO of North Central Railway (NCR) Shivam Sharma said efforts are on to resume rail traffic on the route.



The wagons have been badly damaged and rail tracks were uprooted due to the accident, he said.



Sharma also said that operation of some long-distance trains has been disrupted, and efforts are on to restore them.



Apart from this, the routes of some trains have been diverted.



