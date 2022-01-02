Good Samaritan: Raghav Tiwari wants to embrace an act of kindness

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Raghav Tiwari, who was seen as the protagonist Aditya in the TV show 'Hamari Wali Good News, reveals that after experiencing the pandemic he wants to embrace acts of kindness.



He says: "Pandemic has taught us the need of humanity and kindness for running a healthy society. I have seen people in pain and tried my best to help them to overcome it. I wish to socialise myself more in my free time and try helping others, especially those who are less fortunate, and I'm sure it can help me to put things into perspective and feel more positive about my own circumstances. Along with people in need I also wish to help stray animals who are not in good shape or are critical."



The actor feels volunteering will make him feel empowered. "Volunteering enhances an individual's overall sense of purpose and identity. This is because helping others can make you feel rewarded, fulfilled and empowered.



"Volunteering can improve our ability to manage stress and stave off disease as well as increasing our sense of life satisfaction. As an actor, being in good health will help me to concentrate on my goals and overcome challenging situations that our profession usually brings in."



--IANS

ila/kr