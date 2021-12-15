Good market facility can boost development of home industries: Bommai

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 15 (IANS) Good market facilities could boost the economic development of handicrafts and home industries, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.



"The exhibition has showcased the creativity and potential of Sthree Shakthi self help groups. I am proud that such a good initiative has come from our state. It is the duty of the government and society to provide opportunities for the working class. Government would help their cause by organising this kind of fairs," he said in his inaugural address at an exhibition and sales fair organised by the Karnataka State Skills Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department.



"Karnataka stands in third position in the county in GDP. But only 30 per cent of the population is contributing to the GDP. State government would provide all the assistance for the remaining 70 per cent to raise their income level which, in turn, would raise the state GDP," he said.



Bommai conveyed his government's commitment for economic empowerment of women by providing them necessary skills training, financial assistance and marketing facilities for their produce.



On an initial basis, 7,500 Sthree Shakthi Groups would be provided a micro finance of Rs 1 lakh each, and the measure would be extended to all the Sthree Shakthi Groups, if it proves a success, Bommai said.



The Chief Minister showed keen interest at the products exhibited at the fair and was all praise for the skill of the artisans. He purchased the famous Channapatna toys worth Rs 600 from a stall.



Minister for Skills Development and Livelihood C. N. Ashwath Narayan said that the Chief Minister had assured 4G concession for the products being produced by Sanjeevini Self Help Groups, and had also promised market facilities at village level.



--IANS

mka/vd