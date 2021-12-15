Good God!: Shivya Pathania 'blessed' to play Kaali in 'Baal Shiv'

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Shivya Pathania opens up on portraying Maa Kaali in the show 'Baal Shiv'. She says this role for her is like a blessing and she feels honoured to play it on screen.



Shivya says: "Playing the role of Devi Parvati is a big opportunity and responsibility but when I was told that I would also be transforming into the 'roop' of Maa Kali, I felt overwhelmed. I am a huge devotee of Maa Kaali for her fierce and strong personality. The entire look has come out aesthetically and visually appealing. And I am sure the viewers will find this track quite intriguing and engaging."



The upcoming track of 'Baal Shiv' will focus on the story of Devi Parvati, who will transform into the fierce and strong Maa Kaali. Shivya shares: "It is a hectic and long process and took me more than five hours to transform into the character of Maa Kali. However, you do not feel tired because of the energy that the character holds. I must give credit to the entire team that has worked hard to make this whole look possible."



Speaking about her challenges to get into the Kaali avatar, the actress adds: "It was a huge responsibility to portray the role of Maa Kaali as it is one of the most interesting highpoints in the show. In real life, I am an extremely calm person which helps me to essay the role of Devi Parvati. However, Maa Kaali's portrayal required me to showcase a lot of aggression and anger. There were various takes where I had to scream in anger. I eventually got a bad throat. But, in the end, it is all worth it because the entire track has been shot beautifully to capture the emotion and engage the viewers."



'Baal Shiv' airs on &TV.



