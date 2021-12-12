Good agreement reachable in Iranian nuke talks: Rouhani

Tehran, Dec 12 (IANS) If the US lifts anti-Tehran sanctions, a "good agreement", which the Islamic Republic is looking for, will be reached in the ongoing negotiations over the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.



"The Islamic Republic participated in the negotiations with dignity, and showed by presenting the text (proposals) that it is serious in the negotiations," Raisi was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.



The Iranian President, who was making the remarks at a meeting of ambassadors and heads of missions of Iran to the neighboiring countries, said that "if the other side is determined to lift the sanctions, a good agreement will be reached and we are looking for that".



Underlying his administration's policy for improving relations with the neighbouring states, he noted that Iran's neighbourhood policy and relations with neighboirs to counter and neutralize sanctions is a strategic, not a tactical move.



Talks aimed at reaching common ground on the Iranian nuclear situation in Vienna resumed on Thursday.



This is the seventh round of negotiations on the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) currently being negotiated by EU officials and China, France, Germany, Russia, the US and Iran.



The goal of the JCPOA is to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement, which the US withdrew from in 2018 under the administration of former President Donald Trump, unilaterally re-imposing sanctions on Iran.



Tehran has retaliated by gradually stopping implementing elements of the deal since May 2019.



The seventh round of talks started on November 29, lasting for five days, during which Iran submitted draft proposals for a restored 2015 nuclear agreement.



However, senior diplomats from the UK, France and Germany on December 3 voiced "disappointment and concern after thoroughly and carefully analysing Iranian proposed changes to the text negotiated during the previous six rounds".



--IANS

ksk/