Golfer Jahanvi wins 12th leg of WPGT in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Jahanvi Bakshi finished with 4-under 209 and was five shots better than Vani Kapoor (73) as she won the 12th leg of the Women's Professional Golf Tour (WPGT) event in Hyderabad on Friday. Jahanvi played a superb round of golf when most others seemed to be struggling on the final day of the 12th leg of the Hero WPGT at the Hyderabad Golf Club.



Jahanvi, who had won twice before, became the first player to win three titles on the Hero WPGT this season.



Shooting her third straight under-par round, she carded 2-under 69, her best after rounds of 70-70 on the first two days. She eventually bettered Vani Kapoor (73), who totalled 1-over 214.



Gaurika Bishnoi, who shared the second-round lead with Jahanvi, crumbled in the final round with five bogeys and no birdies in a card of 76 that saw her drop to tied-third alongside Amandeep Drall (71).



Amateur Sneha Singh (74) was fifth, while Khushi Khanijau, who finished with four bogeys in a row, shot 76 and was sixth.



Hitaashee Bakshi (76) and Seher Atwal (74) were tied seventh, while Pranavi Urs (73) and Shweta Mansingh (74) completed the Top-10.



--IANS



inj/bsk