Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry becomes NBA's all-time 3-point leader

New York, Dec 15 (IANS) Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has become the National Basketball Association's all-time 3-point leader.



Curry, in his team's match against New York Knicks late on Tuesday night at the Madison Square Garden, reached 2,974 career 3-pointers, hitting his second three of the night with seven minutes and 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter to surpass Ray Allen's career mark (2,973 threes).



Curry set the 3-point record in his 789th career regular season game, 511 contests fewer than Allen (1,300) appeared in. In addition to the all-time 3-point mark, Curry has now hit a three in 152 consecutive regular season games played, the second-longest 3-point streak in NBA history behind only his own previous streak of 157 consecutive games.



"It's kind of crazy to think, growing up around the league, watching my dad play, my family going to old Hornets games and having big dreams about shooting the basketball and one day hopefully playing on this level.



"To do it here at Madison Square Garden in front of this guy right here (Ray Allen) and Reggie and just all that basketball means to me, it's special. Had great support here, in this arena. I can't express how much of an honor that was to have that reaction here on the road and the appreciation for this milestone. And obviously it's great to get the win on top of that. A very, very, very special night," said Curry after his team won the match 105-96.



Curry also holds the NBA record for most career 3-point field goals made in the post-season (470) and most threes in the NBA Finals (121).



He owns four of the top five single-season 3-point marks and is the only player in NBA history to hit more than 400 threes in a single campaign (402 in 2015-16). Curry previously held the NBA record for threes in a single game with 13 before being eclipsed by teammate Klay Thompson (14).



After he achieved the landmark, congratulations came quickly from the basketball fraternity.



Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James tweeted, "Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE (seven fire emojis)."



Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durand wrote, "2974…more on the way. Congrats to the God @StephenCurry30."



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver congratulated Curry for his historical achievement. "It was thrilling to see Steph break the NBA's all-time record for three-pointers. He has revolutionised the way the game is played and continues to leave fans in awe with his amazing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability. We congratulate him on this historic achievement."



The 33-year-old entered the match against the Knicks with averages of 27.0 points (tied for second in the NBA), 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.65 steals in 34.3 minutes per game.



He was named Western Conference 'Player of the Month' for games played in October/November, his 10th career monthly accolade and third consecutive honour dating back to last season.



--IANS



nr/akm