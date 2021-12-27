Gold concealed by passenger in rectum seized at Hyd Airport

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (IANS) Customs officials at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday recovered 1.19 kg gold from a passenger who had concealed it in his rectum.



The male passenger arrived from Dubai to Hyderabad by Flight No 6E-25.



According to officials, the passengers had concealed the gold in paste form inside his rectum. The gold weighing 1.19 kg and valued at Rs 59.23 lakh was recovered and seized. A case of gold smuggling has been booked against the passenger.



This is the latest in a series of gold smuggling detected at Hyderabad Airport this month. In all the cases, passengers had smuggled in gold from Dubai.



This is the second case this month of smuggled gold concealed by passengers in their rectum.



On December 10, the Customs officials recovered 7.3 kg gold valued at about Rs 3.6 crore from four Sudanese who had concealed it in their rectum. The passengers, including two women, had arrived from Dubai.



On December 13, Customs officials had seized 316.40 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.



The man had concealed the gold valued at Rs 15.71 lakh in voltage up-down AC converter.



The Customs officials had detected and seized 244.150 grams of gold valued at Rs 12.04 lakh from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai on December 18. The gold was concealed in check-in baggage.



