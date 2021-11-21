Goat thieves kill sub-inspector in TN

Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a gang of goat thieves brutally killed a sub-inspector in a village near Keeranur in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district on Sunday, officials said.



The victim, who has been identified as S. Bhoominathan (55), was on a night patrol duty at the Navalpattu police station in Trichy district when he found people carrying goats on bikes.



As several incidences of goat theft were reported from the area, Bhoominathan waved to the bikers to stop, but they did not.



According to police sources, the bike-borne thieves reached Keeranur and before the the victim could get a hold of one bike with two thieves and goats, the rest of the gang fled the scene.



While Bhoominathan was about to apprehend them, one of the thieves took out a machete which he had hidden in his clothes, attacked the victim and fled. The sub-inspector died on the spot as the injury was severe, the police said.



Keeranur police have taken the body to Trichy General hospital for autopsy.



Tiruchy City police commissioner and Pudukottai Superintendent of Police, who rushed to the spot as soon as they received information, is trying to apprehend the culprits.



The victim's body will be handed over to his family members after inquest and post-mortem, the police said.



--IANS

