Goans have rejected Trinamool's aggressive politics: Fadnavis

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP in-charge for Goa, Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday lashed out at the opposition parties and said that Trinamool Congress came to the coastal state with a ‘suitcase to expand the party thinking Goa is a market and the leaders are for sale.



Fadnavis also claimed that people of the state have rejected the aggressive politics of Trinamool.



"Trinamool Congress came to Goa and formed an alliance with the MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party). Goa has already rejected Trinamool's aggressive politics. The party came to Goa with a suitcase to expand its base as if Goa is a market and the leaders of the state are for sale. But leaders are not for sale in Goa," Fadnavis said.



Referring to the post poll-violence in West Bengal last year, Fadnavis said, "People of Goa are not trusting Trinamool for its anti-Hindu, anti-national and anti-democratic stance. Such politics is not suitable for Goa. It created resentment in the Trinamool alliance due to which many MGP leaders are joining the BJP."



Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Fadnavis said, "AAP is a party of lies. It stands on the foundation of lies and that's why Goans rejected them in the last Assembly polls. AAP's lies and false promises have been exposed in Delhi."



Talking about the BJP government in Goa, Fadnavis said, "BJP has brought stability and development in the state. It has given stable government and development to the state. Today, BJP is working to fulfil the dream of a golden Goa as seen by (late) Manohar Parrikar."



Listing the social welfare measures of the BJP government in the state, Fadnavis said, "Goa's social security expenditure has increased by six times to Rs 903 crore from Rs 191 crore in 2012 when we came to power."



He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated Rs 4,000 crore for Goa for infrastructure development in five years between 2014 and 2019, while during the UPA tenure from 2009 to 2014, only Rs 120 crore was released by the Centre.



--IANS

ssb/arm