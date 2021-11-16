Goa to decide on reopening of schools for classes I-VIII soon: CM

Panaji, Nov 16 (IANS) The Goa government may decide on reopening of schools after a meeting with the state government's task force, scheduled later on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.



Talking to the media, he said: "There is a meeting of the task force today. We will take a decision after that."



Last week the state government's expert committee on Covid management had recommended resumption of schools from Class I to Class VIII, based on inputs from paediatricians who are a part of the expert committee. The committee had recommended that the schools resume in hybrid -- offline and online -- mode.



The government's task force is expected to deliberate on the recommendations made by the expert committee before taking a final decision on Tuesday regarding the resumption of schools.



--IANS

maya/skp/