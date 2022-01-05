Goa reports 8 new Omicron cases, total tally 19: Health Minister

Panaji, Jan 5 (IANS) Eight new Omicron cases have been detected in Goa, taking the total count of Covid cases involving the new variant to 19, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday.



He also said that out of the eight new cases, five patients are local residents of Goa with no travel history.



"8 Genome Sequence Reports tested positive as confirmed by NIV Pune, bringing the count up to 19. 3 - Travel history from UK, 5 - No travel history. These 5 cases are from various areas from Goa, i.e. Margao, Bardez, Chicalim, and Canacona," Rane tweeted.



The state reported 1,002 new Covid cases on Wednesday, even as the total tally of active cases in the state reached 3,718.



