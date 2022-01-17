Goa Raj Bhavan shuts down for public after staffers test positive

Panaji, Jan 17 (IANS) The Raj Bhavan in Goa has been closed for visitors until January 23 after several staffers at the Governor's official residence tested positive for Covid-19, an official communique said on Monday.



"In view of rising Covid-19 cases and many staff of Raj Bhavan testing positive, it has been decided that the Raj Bhavan will remain closed to visitors for one week until January 23, 2022," the statement said.



"All letters, files and correspondence will be received only at the main gate. In case of any exigencies or urgent matters, the visitors/public may contact the office at Raj Bhavan for further guidance in the matter," it added.



Goa has been witnessing a steep rise in Covid cases over the last few weeks. The state presently has 18,597 active Covid cases.



