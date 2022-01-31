Goa polls: 301 candidates in fray after last date for withdrawal

Panaji, Jan 31 (IANS) Out of the 578 candidates who had filed their nomination forms for the February 14 Goa Assembly polls, 301 candidates remain in the fray after scrutiny of forms, with the last date for withdrawal of nomination forms lapsing on Monday.



According to a statement issued by the Goa's Chief Electoral Officer, Goa, after scrutiny of the forms, 332 candidates were cleared to contest the elections.



"After the last date of withdrawal on January 31, a total of 301 candidates are in the fray for the general Assembly election for Goa from 40 constituencies, after 31 candidates withdrew their nominations today, the last day of withdrawal," it said.



The highest number of contestants, 13, are contesting from the Siolim Assembly constituency in North Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's constituency of Sanquelim in North Goa follows with 12 candidates, while 10 candidates are in the fray from the Cuncolim assembly constituency in South Goa.



Nine candidates each are vying for victory from Mandrem, Pernem, Maem, Vasco da Gama, and Cortalim Assembly seats while eight candidates each are contesting from Mapusa, Taleigao, Valpoi, Priol, Shiroda, Marcaim, Mormugao, Curtorim, Sanguem, and Canacona.



--IANS

maya/vd