Goa imposes restrictions on parties; restaurants to operate at 50% capacity (Ld)

Goa imposes restrictions on parties; restaurants to operate at 50% capacity

Panaji, Dec 29 (IANS) In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said parties and events in the coastal state will only be allowed if guests either have 100 per cent vaccination or Covid negative certificates.



The Goa government, through an official order late on Wednesday has also restricted commercial and business operations in wake of the surge.



"Hundred per cent vaccination for parties and restaurants or possession of Covid negative certificate has been made mandatory. Else you will not be allowed to host an event," Sawant told reporters here.



The Chief Minister also said that an order to the effect would be issued later on Wednesday.



Even as Covid cases crossed the three-figure mark on Tuesday, Sawant refused to impose curfew or restrictions, stating that his government did not want to impede the tourism business.



Tourist footfalls to the coastal state have peaked in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations.



In an order issued late on Wednesday, state Revenue Secretary Sanjay Kumar also imposed restrictions on casinos, spas, cinema halls, restaurants, pubs, halls, auditoriums, gyms, marriage events, water parks, which have been directed to function at 50 per cent of existing capacity or face action under the Disaster Management Act.



The order also said that the state Education Department was likely to issue a separate SOP for educational institutes in the coastal state.



The Revenue Secretary's order also imposes restrictions on entry to Goa, allowing only fully vaccinated travellers or those who possess a Covid negative certificate issued 72 hours prior, to enter the coastal state.



A total of 112 and 179 new cases have been reported in Goa on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. This is the first instance of fresh cases in triple digits reported in the state after months.



