Goa gears up for PM visit; Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 600cr

Panaji, Dec 18 (IANS) Goa is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one-day visit to Goa on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the state's Liberation from Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.



During his visit to Goa on Sunday, the Prime Minister will launch a series of infrastructure projects as well as witness a sail parade and a fly-past by the Indian Navy, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who has urged the people of the state to visit Miramar beach in Panaji to witness the military event.



During his visit the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Centre at Mopa Airport and the Gas insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.



He will also lay the foundation Stone for India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.



Modi will also inaugurate a super speciality block at the state's apex medical facility, the Goa Medical College and Hospital, which has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 380 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana scheme.



"It is the only state of the art superspeciality hospital in the entire state of Goa, providing high end super speciality services. It will provide specialised services like angioplasty, bypass surgery, liver transplant, kidney transplant, dialysis etc. The super speciality block will also house a 1,000 LPM PSA plant installed under PM-CARES," an official statement said.



Among other projects, which the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate is the New South Goa District Hospital, built at a cost of around Rs 220 crore, the Aviation Skill Development Centre at the upcoming Mopa Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 8.5 crore, a Gas Insulated Substation at Davorlim-Navelim, Margao has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 16 crore under Integrated Power Development Scheme of the Ministry of Power.



"The Prime Minister will also release a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of Indian Armed Forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule. This special episode of history is shown on the special cover, whereas the special cancellation depicts the war memorial at Indian Naval Ship Gomantak, constructed in memory of seven young gallant sailors and other personnel who laid down their lives in 'Operation Vijay'," the official statement said.



"The Prime Minister will also release 'My Stamp' depicting the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of Goa Liberation Movement. A 'Meghdoot Post Card' depicting a collage of pictures of different events during the Goa Liberation Struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister," it added.



