Goa considering making second Covid jab mandatory: CM

Panaji, Dec 28 (IANS) The Goa government is considering making administration of the second Covid vaccine dose mandatory, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday, claiming that nearly six per cent of the state's eligible population had so far skipped the second vaccine jab.



"If they do not take the second dose, the government is considering making it mandatory," he said.



Goa has already completed 100 per cent coverage of the first Covid dose, while 94 per cent of the second doses' coverage has been completed, he noted.



"Six per cent persons have not taken the second dose. They should take it as soon as possible. Only solution is vaccination, as vaccinated persons are not showing complications," he added.



--IANS

