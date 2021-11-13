Goa Cong to launch 'Lok Jagruti Abhiyaan' against price rise

Panaji, Nov 13 (IANS) The Congress will launch a 'Lok Jagruti Abhiyaan' campaign in the poll-bound state of Goa from November 17 to highlight the "unprecedented" price rise in the country.



The campaign would be a prelude to the party's election campaign ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said.



"We are also launching 'Lok Jagruti Abhiyaan' from November 17 in 19 different constituencies on the same day. It will continue for a week. Several other programmes are also being chalked out," he said.



Chodankar also said that the Congress was in the process of preparing a chargesheet against the excesses of the incumbent BJP-led coalition government.



"Our plan is to also file a chargesheet against this government because over the last 10 years, this government has committed atrocities on Goa. People have suffered enough. We are planning to file a chargesheet on this government with the support of the people of Goa," he added.



--IANS

