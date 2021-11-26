Goa Cong responds to Nadda, says BJP follows path of 'adharma'

Panaji, Nov 26 (IANS) The Goa Congress on Friday lashed out at BJP national president JP Nadda for his call on Thursday to party workers to woo away a section of the population in Goa from the path of adharma (non-righteousness) to dharma (righteousness).



Addressing a press conference here, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said that Nadda had insulted Goans by saying they are a people who believe in adharma.



"We condemn this statement. The people of Goa were never on the path of adharma and will never be. The people of Goa have been reared on peace and joy and have followed the path of religion.



"They have always gone on the righteous path. We do not need the BJP to tell the people of Goa that BJP will guide them to take them on the righteous path," Chodankar said.



"If anyone has gone on the path of adharma in Goa, it is the BJP. The BJP claims that it is a party with a difference, it is a party of principles, values. This is a lie told to the people of Goa and then followed the path of adharma," the state Congress president said.



On Thursday, Nadda while addressing party workers at meeting in the Chief Minister's constituency at Amona, had said: "But Mahabharat and Ramayana also tell us that in every age, where there are those who are working for good, there are some who work for adharma."



We have to work to bring them on the path of dharma.



"Dharma as in what is right and good for society, what is the code of conduct, what is good for everyone".



Chodankar said that the ruling BJP had followed the path of adharma to form a government in the coastal state in 2017.



"BJP has always followed the path of adharma, not dharma, while capturing power. The dharma marg (path) says follow the verdict of the people... The marg of adharma is to go against the people. In 2017, the BJP went against the mandate of the people which was for the Congress. The BJP went against dharma and formed a government by following the path of adharma by spending money and power," Chodankar said.



--IANS

maya/pgh







