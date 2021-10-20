Goa completes 72% coverage of second Covid jab: CM

Panaji, Oct 20 (IANS) Goa has completed nearly 72 per cent coverage of the second Covid vaccination dose, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.



"72 per cent completion of the second dose has been completed. We have targetted 100 per cent coverage by October 30," Sawant told reporters here.



Goa was the second state to complete 100 per cent coverage of the first Covid dose last month, shortly after Himachal Pradesh achieved the feat.



